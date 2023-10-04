Dem Mayor To Travel To Latin America To Discourage Migrants From Coming To His Sanctuary City

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams will visit Latin America to warn migrants not to come to the city, he said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Adams will visit Ecuador, Colombia, Mexico and the Darien Gap in Panama, he told reporters. The trip will last four days and is scheduled to take place this week, the Associated Press reported. (RELATED: ‘Untenable Situation’: Dem Gov Slams Biden Over ‘Lack Of Intervention’ In Border Crisis)

“We are at capacity, over 117,000. We’re still getting, at one time it was 10,000 a month but I think in the last few days we’re looking at almost 600 a day. These are real numbers, and I must have a local, I must have a statewide plan, a federal plan and I must have an international plan of how do I speak with people in South and Central America,” Adams said, according to the transcript.

Adams’ administration has deployed flyers to the southern border and around the Big Apple to tell migrants that they’re “better off going to a more affordable city.”

“We’re going to tell them that coming to New York doesn’t mean you’re going to stay in a five-star hotel. It doesn’t mean that that mere fact you come here you automatically are going to be allowed to work, which as you understand, TPS was only given to those Venezuelans,” Adams said, referring to the Biden administration’s recent announcement that it would give Temporary Protected Status to thousands of Venezuelans already present in the U.S.

“We’re going to tell them what the real conditions are, the large number of thousands of people are living in congregate settings. We know that there’s a propaganda machine that basically it has given the false promise of what life is like of being a migrant and asylum seeker, and we want to be honest with those who live in these regions,” Adams said.

Adams’ office didn’t respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s question regarding who will pay for the trip.

