REPORT: Kevin Spacey Rushed To Hospital

Famous actor Kevin Spacey was rushed to the hospital after fears of a possible heart attack, The Sun reported Wednesday.

Spacey’s left arm reportedly went numb while touring the Afrasiyab Museum during the 15th Tashkent International Film Festival in Uzbekistan. He was taken to the Innova Diagnostic Clinic to undergo a series of tests, according to The Sun. The actor underwent an MRI scan before doctors reportedly gave him the all-clear.

Sources close to Spacey reported he felt his “entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds,” according to The Sun.

Kevin Spacey rushed to hospital fearing ‘heart attack’: reports https://t.co/zx2xfDVLTT pic.twitter.com/1jIrhx3Muy — New York Post (@nypost) October 4, 2023

Initial reports suggested the actor feared he was experiencing the initial symptoms of a heart attack, per the Sun.

A source close to the matter later reported, “Mr. Spacey was taken to a medical center over health concerns.” The source went on to say, “He was treated professionally by doctors and staff and found to have no problem with his heart,” according to The Sun.

Spacey returned to the stage later that night to give a speech for the closing ceremony and reported his health was “normal” while addressing a large crowd.

“It made me really take a moment and think about how fragile life is — for all of us,” Spacey said, according to The Sun..

“I experienced something here today that was unexpected,” he continued. (RELATED: Grammy Award Winning Artist Al Di Meola Suffers Heart Attack During Performance: REPORT)

“I was looking at these extraordinary murals on the walls, and I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds. I shook it off, but I immediately told the people I was with and we went immediately,” he reportedly said.

“I spent the afternoon there having a variety of tests. Staff took care of me, and even put me through an MRI. Everything turned out to be completely normal, and I’m grateful it’s not anything more serious,” the actor said, according to The Sun.