‘Sewer Of DC Swamp Rats’: Missouri AG Calls For ‘Wall Of Separation’ Between ‘Tech And State’

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey urged for a separation between the tech industry and the government on Wednesday’s episode of “The Ingraham Angle.”

Bailey argued that tech companies are engaging in a suppression of free speech rights. He argued the recent decision by the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, which limits how governmental entities can encourage tech companies to censor posts, helps to preserve Americans’ free speech rights. (RELATED: Appeals Court Finds Biden Admin Violated First Amendment By Encouraging Censorship)

“Yeah, we’re fighting to protect our First Amendment right to free speech. These are D.C. swamp rats that inhabit the sewer of the administrative state. By the way, there is no room in our constitutional structure for administrative state. It’s a sewer of D.C. swamp rats and they’re gnawing at our freedom, and we’ve seen them be weaponized against President Trump. Certainly, we know that CISA worked with the FBI to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story in the fall of 2020, in the lead up to the 2020 election,” he said.

“That’s election interference at its worst, and the American public suffered for it, and it’s certainly being weaponized against President Trump today as well, and we’re moving into another election cycle. We’ve got to build a wall of separation between tech and state. This lawsuit’s our best way of doing that, and we’re going to keep fighting to protect all of our right to free speech.”

He argued that there is a vast effort to censor speech in agencies ranging from the FBI to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). He claims that big tech is attempting to regulate and control what people think through censorship.

He claims that the lawsuit revealed that the government “forced” big tech companies to change their algorithms in ways that restricted free speech. He says that Americans now “suffer” because of this as people are “self-censoring” and are “less likely” to converse about former President Donald Trump or COVID over fear of getting kicked off the platforms.

The U.S. appeals court issued a ruling on Tuesday that limited CISA’s interactions with tech companies. This opinion expands upon a September ruling from the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals which restricted the communication between the Biden administration and several government agencies with tech companies on matters related to COVID and elections.