Texas Church Reportedly Pays To Send Kids Across State Lines For Sex Changes

A Texas church is reportedly paying to send minors across state lines to get sex changes, according to The Federalist.

It’s illegal in Texas to provide a gender transition or gender reassignment surgery to anyone under the age of 18, so the Galileo Church established the “North Texas TRANSportation Network” to provide $1,000 travel grants to families with children who identify as transgender and want out-of-state medical intervention.

This church has five missional priorities listed on its website, the first being to “do justice for LGBTQ+ humans and support the people who love them.” A person doesn’t have to be against that ideal to realize that prioritizing LGBT people shouldn’t be the first missional priority of a church.

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: Ann Coulter’s Tweets Won The GOP Debate)