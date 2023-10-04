Former Police Union Boss Commits Suicide, Authorities Confirm

Roy T. Richter, a former New York Police Department (NYPD) union boss and attorney, was found dead Wednesday at his home in Westchester, police said.

Sources within law enforcement said Richter, a 56-year-old former police officer, had committed suicide, the New York Post reported. His death appeared to have occurred on his wife’s birthday, according to the Daily Mail. (RELATED: Police Chief Who Led Controversial Newspaper Raid Suspended)

Richter served 33 years in the New York City police force and retired as deputy inspector, according to bio on his law firm’s website. In his last 12 years on the force, he served as president of the NYPD Captains Endowment Association (CEA) for three consecutive terms, per the Mail. In this capacity, he represented “780 active and 1,400 retired uniformed commanders in rank of Captain through Deputy Chief,” Richter explained on his LinkedIn page.

On Richter’s last day in office, he managed to secure a 10 percent raise in union member compensation, the Post reported. He also chaired the Welfare Fund that provided benefits to 5,500 families and was a trustee for the $32 billion Police Pension Fund, the Mail noted.

“The Captains Endowment Association mourns the passing of Past President Roy Richter. He was one of the true great labor leaders in NYC.”

An unnamed law enforcement union official similarly told the Daily Mail, “Roy Richter was a consummate professional, highly respected across every rank in the NYPD and beyond,” current CEA President Chris Monahan told the Post. “He is positive impact on the lives of thousands of cops over the course of his union leadership will always be his legacy. He will be dearly missed.”

Since 2000, Richter also worked as a law partner at Bifulco & Richter, the Post reported.