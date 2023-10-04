Running Low On Arms, US Opts To Send Seized Iranian Weapons To Ukraine

The Department of Defense will start sending seized Iranian weapons to Ukraine after President Joe Biden said the U.S.’ arms supply has run low, according to a press release on Wednesday.

The arms were seized from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) during a weapons transfer in Yemen that violated U.N. sanctions, and delivered to Ukrainian armed forces on Oct. 3, according to the press release. Biden previously admitted that the U.S. was running low on its own ammo supply, and further congressional support for aid has weaned, as a number of lawmakers feel there is no clear strategy to end the war. (RELATED: Biden Lets Slip In Interview Sending Munitions To Ukraine Has Left The US Low On Supply)

“The Ukrainians are running out of ammunition,” Biden said in July. “This is a war relating to munitions. And they’re running out of that ammunition, and we’re low on it.”

Biden on sending cluster munitions to Ukraine: “They’re running out of that ammunition — and we’re low on it.” pic.twitter.com/bkJEsZbrq5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2023

Biden’s comment was made during a discussion about his administration’s decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, the use of which was previously called a potential “war crime” by his White House. The White House later walked back Biden’s comments and said that the military has “specific requirements” about the amount of munitions it must maintain in its stockpile, and everything it sends to Ukraine is “in excess of that.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

