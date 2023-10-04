Trump Campaign Announces $45 Million Fundraising Haul For Third Quarter

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign announced it raised $45.5 million in the third quarter Wednesday, exceeding its second-quarter total.

The Trump campaign said it had over $37.5 million cash on hand in a release sent Wednesday evening. The campaign also noted that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida had only $5 million cash on hand for the primary, linking to a New York Times report. (RELATED: One Candidate Is Crushing The Field In Small-Dollar Donations)

DeSantis’s campaign raised $15 million in the third quarter. Robert Bigelow, who donated $20 million to a DeSantis-allied PAC, said in August he would stop donating if DeSantis didn’t moderate his policy positions.

“In an impressive testament to the overwhelming grassroots support behind President Trump that will lead to dominating victories, close to $36 million of the total cash on hand is designated for the primary,” the Trump campaign said in the release.

Trump holds a huge lead over DeSantis in the RealClearPolitics average, drawing 56.5% of Republican primary voters to 13.5% for DeSantis, with former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in third place with 7.4% and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy in fourth place with 5.6%.

“While DeSanctus’ fundraising, like his poll numbers, has seen an exponential drop even from July, President Trump outraised his impressive $35 million haul in Q2 (which doubled Q1 fundraising) by more than $10 million,” the Trump campaign said.

“The Q3 numbers are even more impressive considering the Summer months are usually when most campaigns experience lagging fundraising support,” the Trump campaign continued. “President Trump and his campaign have completely shattered that notion.”

