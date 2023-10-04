‘Why Do I Have To Agree With That?’: Greg Gutfeld, Liberal Fox Co-Host Get In Near Shouting Match Over Transgenderism

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld challenged liberal co-host Jessica Tarlov on “The Five” over transgender issues in a near-shouting match Wednesday while discussing a convention for women in tech that was overrun by “non-binary” men.

A number of men gained admittance to the conference by labeling themselves as “non-binary,” prompting the company’s Chief Impact Officer, Cullen White, to scold the men from the stage of the Grace Hopper Conference Sept. 27. The conference is intended to help women seeking careers in technology, according to AnitaB.org. (RELATED: ‘Sheer Entitlement And Selfishness’: Riley Gaines Blasts Lia Thomas For ‘Emotional Blackmail’)

“Simply put, some of you lied when you registered,” White told the men. “And as evidenced by the stacks and stacks of resumes you’re passing out, you did so because you thought you could come here and take space to try and get a job.”

WATCH:



Tarlov called the men’s attendance at the Grace Hopper Convention, named after a naval officer who was a computer science pioneer, “unacceptable.” The United States Navy named the guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper to honor her.

“You seem to not mind when men are competing against women in the pool,” Gutfeld said, referencing Lia Thomas’s participation in the NCAA championships. “Why are you mad about tech, because it affects you?”

Gutfeld pressed the issue, prompting Tarlov to correct the record.

“I literally said that biological men competing in women’s sports is where we are all unified and it’s unacceptable. I’ve been consistent,” Tarlov said. “Lia Thomas has no place on that team, women shouldn’t be losing scholarships to these guys. That’s somewhere where we all can come together on this, but that’s not every issue that affects people in the trans or non-binary community.”

“The non-binary community, okay. I’d love to know more about that, Jessica,” Gutfeld said. “What defines nonbinary community, somebody deciding one day they’re going to be this gender or that gender? Why should you be the arbiter of that? Why do I have to agree with that? I’m just curious.”

