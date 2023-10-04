Republican Governor In Key State Breaks Fundraising Record Ahead Of Election Day

Republican Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin raised $7.45 million in the third quarter of 2023 through the Spirit of Virginia PAC, breaking records ahead of November’s contentious state elections, according to a press release.

More than $5 million has come in since Sept. 1, which is more than the previous annual record of $4.77 million held by former Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe, according to the press release. Youngkin’s record-breaking fundraising comes as Republican and Democratic groups are expected to pour millions into the state before its elections on Nov. 7, Politico reported.

“Governor Youngkin has now raised $15.5 million since March 1, 2023, to support our candidates,” Spirit of Virginia Chairman Dave Rexrode said in the press release. “Governor Youngkin is all in on making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Money raised by Youngkin’s PAC will be used to help elect Republicans in Virginia’s upcoming elections, according to the press release. Every seat in the state’s 140-member General Assembly is up for election, Politico reported.

Youngkin nearly eclipsed McAuliffe’s previous yearly record in just 48 hours and raked in $4.4 million this week, according to the press release. (RELATED: Here’s Why Virginia Republicans Think Glenn Youngkin Could Make Late Entry Into 2024 GOP Primary Field)

Virginians were nearly split in terms of who they wanted to see take control of the state’s legislature, according to a University of Mary Washington poll released Sept. 27. The poll, which had a margin of error of 3%, reported that 40% of Virginians favored Democrats and 37% favored Republicans in the upcoming election.

President Biden directed the Democratic National Committee to spend an additional $1.2 million in Virginia, bringing the committee’s total to $1.5 million, which is 15 times more than it spent in the state during 2019, ABC 13 News Now reported. The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee is also investing $2 million into the state, according to ABC News.

Spirit of Virginia did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

