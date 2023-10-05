‘Chaos Is Their Policy’: Fox Panel Breaks Down How Biden’s Border Policies Are Destroying America

Fox News host Laura Ingraham and her panel discussed how Biden’s policies on the southern border are causing mayhem in the country on Thursday’s episode of “The Ingraham Angle.”

Former Republican New York Rep. Lee Zeldin suggested that Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas was thrilled with the chaos at the southern border. He argued that the Biden administration is fine with “catch and release” policy, which allows for illegal immigrants to have unfettered access into the country. He also pointed out that they stopped construction of the border wall and eliminated the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy.

Madeline Brame, a Republican congressional candidate for New York, said that illegal immigration has gotten out of control for people in black and latino communities. (RELATED: Top Official Rejects New York City Migrant Contract Worth $432 Million)

“People have already had it up to here,” she said.

She said that minority communities have to endure seeing panhandling and mothers with infants out on the street. She also said that illegal immigrants have made demands of hotels and private accommodations because the government has mandated private businesses to help them. Brame claimed they were being “bullies,” and that many of them are alcoholics and drug addicts.

“These illegals are aggressive,” she said.

Ingraham argued that former President Donald Trump foretold the illegal immigration disaster the country is currently experiencing. She said that the former president did not mean to vilify all immigrants, but claimed that being an American is not an entitlement. She argued that the immigration disorder is being done “on purpose.”

“Everyone watching tonight needs to understand this. This is their policy. Chaos is their policy,” Ingraham said.

A surge in illegal immigration caused the Biden administration to open a pathway for the construction of more border wall on federally protected land, according to a Wednesday federal register filing. The migrant crisis has affected blue cities such as Chicago and New York, resulting in Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams decrying that illegal immigrants would “destroy” the city.