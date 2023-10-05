Anglican Deacon Calvin Robinson Wins Legal Settlement After Getting Fired For Opposing Drag Queen Story Hour Session

Calvin Robinson, an Anglican deacon and British political commentator, won a legal settlement against the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) after they removed him from their education sub-committee over his opposition to a drag queen story hour session, according to the Daily Mail.

Robinson filed a lawsuit that alleged harassment and discrimination by RAD over his Christian beliefs, the Daily Mail reported.

“I am pleased that the bullies did not win and that they have learnt you cannot push people out for holding traditional views – Christian views,” Robinson told the outlet Sunday.

RAD decided to settle the matter out-of-court and awarded Robinson $9,724 in damages, LifeSite News reported. (RELATED: Cancel Culture Victim Fired By Barstool Gets Hired By Dave Portnoy’s New Company)

Robinson had attended a protest in Feb. 2023 against a drag queen story hour event hosted by a London library, according to LifeSite news. Police reportedly had to step in and hold back supporters of the event after heated confrontations.

Robinson covered the event on his weekly show on GB News the following day, per LifeSite news. Robson said he was against children being exposed to this drag queen behavior and that it was “a safeguarding concern.”

Ask not why your children need to spend time with drag queens. Ask why drag queens are so keen to spend time with your children.pic.twitter.com/UwQFz4yTS0 — Dcn Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) February 26, 2023

Robinson has also been featured in another recent controversy. Robinson refused to fill in for a GB News show and publicly criticized the outlet over their suspension of his colleagues. The outlet fired Robinson and one of his co-workers Wednesday, the BBC reported.

Robinson shared the news of his dismissal on his Twitter page. He admitted he was still in shock from the news.

In the same post, he asked, “How long can a station keep calling itself ‘the home of free speech’ when it continues to engage in cancel culture?”