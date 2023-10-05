Trump Planning To Attend Closed-Door GOP Candidate Forum For House Speaker

Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend a House GOP meeting Tuesday to sit in on the closed candidate forum for speaker of the House, two sources with knowledge of the situation told the Daily Caller.

On Wednesday, Trump hinted at a possible run for Speaker of the House, posting a meme on Truth Social that showed him in front of the speaker’s chair wearing a MAGA hat and holding the gavel.

Just hours before posting the image, Trump addressed calls for him to be the next speaker of the House after the ousting of California Republican Kevin McCarthy. While speaking to media after a court appearance in New York, Trump said he would do “whatever is best for the country” but made it clear that he was focused on running for president. (RELATED: Trump Hints At Run For House Speaker By Posting Meme Of Himself Holding Gavel)

“A lot of people have asked me about it. We’re leading by like 50 points for president. My focus is totally on that. If I can help them through the process, I’d do it but we have some great people in the GOP,” Trump told reporters.

Republican Texas Rep. Troy Nehls nominated Trump for speaker of the House on Tuesday shortly after McCarthy announced he would not be running again. (RELATED: Rep. Nehls Nominates Trump For Speaker After McCarthy Tells Conference He Won’t Run Again)

“Kevin McCarthy will NOT be running again as Speaker. I nominate Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the House,” Nehls said on Twitter. (RELATED: Jim Jordan Announces Bid For Speaker Of The House)

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has also floated Trump as a candidate for speaker.