Henry Kissinger Blankly Stares At Reporter Confronting Him In The Street About ‘Alleged War Crimes’

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger appeared to stare blankly and did not respond when a reporter questioned him Thursday about “alleged war crimes” during his time as a government official.

Kissinger had spoken to the Council on Foreign Relations when Vox reporter Jonathan Guyer confronted him on his way to his car, video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows. Guyer pressed Kissinger over the 1973 coup that toppled then-Chilean president Salvador Allende. (RELATED: Kissinger Heaps Praise On Trump And His White House Win)

WATCH:

It’s also fifty years since Pinochet. I asked Dr. Kissinger if he had any reflections on the military juntas he had empowered five decades ago and the well-documented alleged war crimes. He didn’t comment. pic.twitter.com/FEtrTGr8r5 — Jonathan Guyer (@mideastXmidwest) October 5, 2023

“Do you have any reflections on Pinochet?” Guyer asked Kissinger, who turned 100 in May, as the former diplomat was being taken to his car in a wheelchair. “Dr. Kissinger, any comment on Cambodia, Laos, five decades later? A lot of alleged war crimes have been documented by historians and reporters.”

Chilean Army Gen. Augusto Pinochet led the military junta that controlled Chile until 1990, and died while under house arrest in 2006 at the age of 91. Multiple liberal media outlets, including Mother Jones and The Nation, have labeled Kissinger a war criminal, citing the coup in Chile and American involvement in Southeast Asia.

Kissinger served as National Security Advisor for then-President Richard Nixon, then became Secretary of State for both Nixon and his successor, Gerald R. Ford, according to his official website. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973 for negotiating the Paris Peace Accords that ended American involvement in the Vietnam War and authored 20 books.

