Jim Jordan Says Whether He Will Keep Motion To Vacate In Place

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan said Thursday on Fox & Friends that he will keep the motion to vacate by one vote rule in place because he’s not willing to negotiate with Democrats.

Jordan announced Wednesday he is running for Speaker of the House just one day after Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the role. The House voted Tuesday to remove McCarthy after eight Republicans, spearheaded by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, voted alongside Democrats on the motion to vacate the chair.

“I can’t believe you would accept the job without that one vote margin to vacate,” Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade said. “It’s suicidal. I mean, [McCarthy] had 210 votes supporting him and he’s out of a job. It’s impossible to keep 218 people happy all the time.” (RELATED: Kristi Noem Reveals The Candidate She Thinks Has An ‘80% Chance’ Of Becoming Next Speaker)

WATCH:

“It is what it is,” Jordan said. “But I, again, we have to as a conference, as Republicans, figure that out. If I’m Speaker I’m not gonna go to the Democrats and make the change because they’re gonna want some kind of other agreement on some other things. I think you have to work that out with your party … I think I can make that happen.”

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise has also announced his candidacy to run for Speaker.