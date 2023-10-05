‘G-Spot’: Joy Behar Massively Overshares During Relationship Talk

“The View” co-host Joy Behar said Thursday that she values quality over quantity when it comes to sexual partners.

The panel was discussing actress Rachel Bilson’s recent admission she would feel uncomfortable dating a man who has only had four sexual partners, when Behar said would be “all in” if just one man could locate her “g-spot.”

“It’s the quality of the four. If just one out of the four could locate my g-spot, I’m all in! I don’t need thousands of them,” Behar said. “Give me one good one, right ladies? They know.”

“That scares me because if you don’t know where that g-spot is by now…” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said.

“I know where it is,” Behar assured her. “They better find out where it is. I’m gonna form a search party soon. Why can’t you find it?” (RELATED: ‘Sex In A Pool’: Whoopi Leaves Producer Shaking His Head After TMI Rant Derails Segment)

Goldberg replied that it was important to teach one’s lovers “where things are.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin then said she does not care about her husband’s past relationships, and only wanted to know if he had an STD.

“I don’t want to know about ex-sexual partners. I’ve never asked my husband that … I only want to know if you have like, the herp or maybe you have like something like the clap or something like that,” Hostin said, using slang terms for genital herpes and chlamydia. “Then I want to know, ok, who gave you the herp or who gave you the clap, because I don’t want that. But that’s it.”

According to the National Women’s Health Network (NWHN), the “G-spot (Gräfenberg spot) is an area of the vagina alleged to contribute to an orgasm from within the walls of the vagina.” Condom maker Trojan gives its location as “approximately one to three inches inside the front wall of the vagina.”

A 2021 review of “scientific data concerning the existence, location, and size of the G-spot” concluded that the “existence of this structure remains unproved.”