LIZ WHEELER: Teaching Queer Theory To Kids Is Child Sexual Abuse

Gayle Rubin is a neo-Marxist college professor who identifies as a cultural anthropologist, but a more accurate description of her work would state that Rubin is an activist for radical gender theory, and an unadulterated pervert and sexual deviant.

Rubin is a founder of Queer Theory. Rubin is also a lesbian who founded several leather BDSM (Bondage, Discipline, Dominance, and Submission/Sadomasochism) clubs for lesbians in San Francisco in the late 1970s and 1980s. Rubin currently serves on the Board of Governors for the Leather Hall of Fame. (One cringes to wonder what qualifies a person to be inducted into that hall of fame.)

Is your stomach turning?

What, exactly, are groomer teachers, comprehensive sex educators, and Planned Parenthood agents telling classrooms of children about sex and gender in the name of Queer Theory?

Girls are taught that if they feel like a boy, they can be one. Boys are told if they desire to be a girl, they can be.

Children are taught they are not created male and female, that there is no sex binary; instead, they exist on a “gender spectrum.”

Children are taught that “gender” is different from sex, that gender is unrelated to biology and only reflective of “identity.”

Finally, children are taught that no sexual activity is immoral or wrong, as long as it is consensual.

This is not merely a random assortment of destructive nonsense.

These are the principles of Queer Theory…

Children are taught the principles of Queer Theory in their public school classrooms, but like Critical Race Theory, these theories are not presented in an abstract academic manner. Instead, children are told that the principles of Queer Theory are reality.

Boys are taught they can be girls; girls are taught they can be boys.

The consequences of this are manifold. When children are told their identity is disassociated from their sexual essence, it brainwashes children into thinking they don’t know who they are. This is incredibly destructive.

Children are born with an innate sense of identity based on sex. I am a boy. I will grow up into a man. I will be a husband and a father. I will protect and provide for my family. I am a girl. I will grow into a woman. I will be a wife, a mother. This is part of our essence as human beings. It’s not something we choose. It’s something we are.

When teachers instruct children to believe that their “gender identity” isn’t correlated to their sex, but rather based entirely on whim or delusion, this deconstructs the paradigm on which children’s entire worldview is built; it deconstructs their essence as human beings; it deconstructs who they are. This too is intentional. It is the deliberate creation of identity crises in our young people.

If I’m not a boy, then who am I? If I’m not a girl, then who am I?

Queer Theory emerged in our culture on the heels of Critical Race Theory, both aimed primarily at children in their formative years. This is not a coincidence.

Queer Theory contends that sex is political, without biological essence, and that gender is a sociopolitical construct. Therefore, if gender is a social construct, then gender is malleable. It naturally follows that political actors will indoctrinate children to construct sex and gender in a way that serves a political agenda. There’s another, more accurate word for this type of insidious sexual indoctrination: grooming.

The conventional definition of grooming is conditioning a child for sexual abuse, or the process by which an adult conditions a child to accept sexual abuse. The conventional definition is why the left protests the usage of this word, as it applies to teachers indoctrinating children with Queer Theory. The left claims that groomer teachers are not pedophiles and do not personally sexually abuse children in their classroom. While that may be true, what they do is just as evil, as the founder of Queer Theory — which is taught in school — advocates for pedophiles, child pornography, and the sexualization of children.

Groomer teachers expose children to transgender ideology, often encouraging children to be transgender or “non-binary,” which leads to “gender affirming” health care. “Gender affirming” health care for children entails mutilating a child’s body, his or her sexuality and fertility.

I want to make this point very clear: mutilating a child’s body with “puberty blocking” pharmaceuticals or cross-sex hormones, committing irreversible surgical damage to children by removing healthy organs with medically unnecessary mastectomies and hysterectomies on girls and castration of boys, and intentionally destroying their sexuality and fully functional fertility—is abuse. It’s sexual abuse. It’s medical abuse of nightmarish proportions, and it is being promoted in our public school classrooms to our children.

