‘This Won’t End Well’: Martina Navratilova Blasts Gymnastics Australia For Allowing Males To Compete With Women

Legendary Czech-American tennis player Martina Navratilova blasted the Australian gymnastics governing body Thursday for allowing biological men to compete among women.

Navratilova criticized Gymnastics Australia for altering its guidelines to make transgender competitors eligible for the women’s division. The tennis legend argued including transgender athletes comes at the expense of women. (RELATED: Several Female Athletes Support GOP Ban On Men In Women’s Sports)

To say this won’t end well is an understatement. To say Gymnastics Australia just threw females and girls under the bus is an understatement. What is wrong with you guys??? This “inclusion” actually will EXCLUDE biological women and most of all girls. #whataboutthegirls ??? https://t.co/eZriHAOKsv — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) October 5, 2023

“To say this won’t end well is an understatement. To say Gymnastics Australia just threw females and girls under the bus is an understatement. What is wrong with you guys??? This ‘inclusion’ actually will EXCLUDE biological women and most of all girls,” she tweeted, along with a hashtag that reads “what about the girls.”

Navratilova was responding to a post by detransitioner Oli London breaking down the recent rule changes from the gymnastics governing body.

“93% of 800,000 Australians involved in gymnastics are under the age of 12. Under the new rules, biological males will be allowed to compete in whichever category matches their gender identity and will be allowed to wear women’s uniforms. They will also be allowed to undress in women’s locker rooms and showers, regardless of their genitalia,” London tweeted.

Gymnastics Australia changed its guidelines to allow biological men to compete with women in August. The changes allow for biological men to wear women’s leotards and use the women’s restroom. One such guideline reads, “Gymnastics Australia supports the right of people to use changing and bathroom facilities which best reflects their gender identity.”

“Our commitment to transgender and gender diverse people involved in our sport is that gymnastics is and will continue to be a safe and inclusive environment for everyone, regardless of their gender, sexual orientation, ability, cultural background, or ethnicity,” Gymnastics Australia CEO Alexandra Ash said in a statement announcing the guideline changes.