Politician Takes Back Ambulance She Donated To Community After ‘They Didn’t Vote For’ Her

Evelyn Anite, a Ugandan politician, has defended her decision to take back an ambulance she had previously donated to a local town after suffering a defeat in her party’s parliamentary primary, Semafor reported Thursday.

In 2021, Anite gifted the ambulance to Koboko’s residents, addressing a dire need for such vehicles in the area. The ambulance prominently displayed Anite’s name and photograph. Additionally, she had committed to covering the ambulance driver’s salary for a duration of six months, according to Semafor.

Anite, a member of the parliament since 2011, was seeking reelection in her party’s parliamentary primary. However, despite her significant donation, she faced a surprising loss at the polls. Following this setback, Anite decided to retract her ambulance donation, per Semafor.

@AfricaFactsZone, Thank you for bringing this up. First, it’s true I took back my ambulance & I have no apologies for that. Why did I do it? It’s because they didn’t vote for me. So did you expect me to walkaway with nothing? Galatians 6:7 A man reaps what he sows. https://t.co/H9JKc94fC6 — Hon Anite Evelyn (@HonAniteEvelyn) October 3, 2023

The politician defended her decision in a series of posts on her official X account, calling the ambulance “a conditional grant,” the outlet noted. (RELATED: Literal Witch Hunt: African Politician Charged With Witchcraft)

“First, it’s true I took back my ambulance, and I have no apologies for that,” Anite wrote. “Why did I do it? It’s because they didn’t vote for me. So did you expect me to walk away with nothing?”

Replying to comments to the tweet, she expressed her disbelief, questioning, “why would you vote out someone who has given you an ambulance?”

The ex-lawmaker noted that she had sold the ambulance because she “needed the money” to start her new life outside politics.