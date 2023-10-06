‘Wow’: Fox Business Host Stunned After Jobs Report Released

Fox Business’ Cheryl Casone and Maria Bartiromo were stunned on Friday after the September jobs report was released.

Casone began reading the latest report when Casone was heard off-screen gasping.

“I want to start with a very hot number,” Casone began. “Nonfarm payrolls, 336,000–”

“Wow!” host Maria Bartiromo was heard saying off screen.

“That is a big jump. That is bigger than the range that I was even looking at,” Casone said. “The unemployment rate now at 3.8%. But again, wow, 336,000, and the estimate again, remind you all, 170,000 and the rate went up to 3.8% from 3.7%.”

WATCH:

“I knew this was going to be a blockbuster report guys but this even, it’s surpassing at this point, what I was expecting to see,” Casone said. (RELATED: Automakers Lay Off More Workers As Strike Takes Its Toll)

Economists anticipated the country would add 170,000 jobs in September compared to 187,000 in August and that unemployment would go from 3.7% to 3.8%, according to Reuters. Private employment data for September shows just 89,000 jobs were added for the month and the professional and business services, trade, transportations and utilities and manufacturing service sectors had substantial losses, according to ADP.

The leisure and hospitality sector added the most jobs in September while government jobs increased by 73,000, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show. Gross Domestic Product, which measures economic growth, was at 2.1% in its third revision for the month.