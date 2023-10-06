EXCLUSIVE: Gaetz To Introduce Legislation To Combat ‘Widespread Abuse’ Of National Security Clearances

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz will introduce legislation Thursday morning that would, among other things, prevent individuals from publicly disclosing whether they have a national security clearance.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the bill, which is titled the “Security Clearance Revolving Door Act of 2023.” The legislation would classify the act of publicly disclosing a national security clearance as a federal misdemeanor, with a penalty of up to a year in prison and up to a $1,000 fine per offense.

“The American people know that the Deep State primarily exists because of the widespread abuse of national security clearances by people who were trusted to act in the interests of our country. The national security state has been weaponized against Americans to control and influence their political beliefs, especially if they align with President Donald Trump,” Gaetz told the Caller before introducing the legislation.

“Fifty-one former intelligence officers plotted and executed a plan with the Obama administration to suppress the source of information that proved corruption between Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and foreign business partners in Ukraine and China. These intel officers used their national security clearances as the imprimatur of legitimacy for their lies in order to influence the 2020 presidential election,” he continued, referring to a 2020 letter in which ex-intelligence officials declared that Hunter Biden’s laptop had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” (RELATED:’Out Of Compliance’: Matt Gaetz Slams McCarthy On House Floor, Threatens Motion To Vacate The Chair)

“In order to ensure that this never happens again, we must pass the Security Clearance Revolving Door Act,” Gaetz added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Matt Gaetz Tells House To Withhold His Pay During Government Shutdown)

He plans to introduce the legislation sometime Friday morning.