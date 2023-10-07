EXCLUSIVE: ‘Babies Being Taken By Terrorists’: Israelis React To Hamas’ ‘Shocking’ Surprise Attack

Israelis were taken off guard and are sheltering at home in fear of Hamas terrorists that have infiltrated the country’s borders Saturday.

Hamas terrorists engaged in a surprise attack against Israel, firing thousands of rockets, killing at least a hundred people and taking hostage an unknown number of civilians and soldiers, according to The Associated Press.

“I see moms with babies being taken by terrorists and as a mother myself I can’t even comprehend that it’s actually real,” Noga Kamenetsky, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Israel, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Israelis reacted with shock and “horror” in response to Hamas’ surprise Saturday attack that has resulted in numerous deaths and missing persons.

Hamas breached the border separating Gaza from southern Israel Saturday, firing thousands of rockets, killing at least 100 people so far, injuring hundreds more and taking an unknown number of Israeli soldiers and civilians hostage, according to the Associated Press. The war has put the country at a standstill, four Israelis living in Israel told the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: Biden Palestinian Affairs Office Scrubs Post Telling Israel To ‘Refrain From Violence’ Amid Hamas Attacks)

Hamas terrorists BULLDOZE Israeli border fence while shouts of “Allahu Akbar” can be heard. pic.twitter.com/85rGwWhG7I — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) October 7, 2023

Noga Kamenetsky, who is both a U.S. citizen and an Israeli citizen living in Israel, is upset with the lack of response from so many Americans, she told the DCNF as rocket sirens sounded in her neighborhood.

“It’s so incredibly shocking how silent it is in America, my friends don’t even know what’s going on here, and when (hopefully) Israel attacks back and attacks hard, I hope we don’t take into consideration global media because it doesn’t matter what the world thinks at this point. I see moms with babies being taken by terrorists and as a mother myself I can’t even comprehend that it’s actually real,” Kamenetsky said.

The Biden administration’s U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs deleted a post Saturday telling Israel to “refrain from violence” after Hamas attacked.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded with a declaration of war. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have begun striking Hamas terrorist strongholds in Gaza, in an operation dubbed “Swords of Iron.”

Rotem Ben Eli, who’s sheltering in place with her friend in Tel Aviv, told the DCNF that Israelis are posting all over social media images of their loved ones that they haven’t been able to locate.

“Since 6:30 a.m. we are facing horror scenes. Innocent Israelis are murdered, babies, children and elders were kidnapped. People are still hiding in bushes and in their shelters in their houses while terrorists are broadcasting live on social media from their phones and even answering the captives’ phones to their relatives,” Ben Eli said.

“There is no excuse for this evil slaughter. Please condemn that and let us defend ourselves as we know well,” she added.

Noa was partying in the south of Israel in a peace music festival when Hams terrorists kidnapped her and dragged her from Israel into Gaza. Noa is held hostage by Hamas. She could be your daughter, sister, friend.#BringBackOurFamily pic.twitter.com/gi2AStVdTQ — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 7, 2023

An Israeli who only wished to use her first name, Shoval, described being called to return to the Israeli military.

“Today at 6:30 a.m. my mother called me and said there were alarms (we didn’t hear anything). Then there were more and we went to the shelter,” Shoval said.

“My fiance went to the army and I was called to the service. We’re not doing anything yet because there’s a lot of mess. I’m really terrified,” she added.

Since the surprise attack began, graphic images and videos of innocent civilians of all ages and Israeli soldiers being kidnapped and attacked by Hamas have been circulating on social media.

Palestinian terrorists groups kidnap women and children from Israel and take them to Gaza to hold them hostage pic.twitter.com/tTUuG8EVgZ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 7, 2023

“Hamas started a war against Israel and the residents of Israel,” Israeli Orel Museri told the DCNF of the situation on the ground.

“Hamas is an anti-Semitic terrorist organization that infiltrated Israel to murder every Israeli man, woman,” Museri said. “Children or adults, they didn’t care, they shoot even on paramedics, there is so much unbelievable things they did only today.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.