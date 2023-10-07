‘With Overwhelming Force’: 2024 Presidential Candidates Respond To Attack On Israel

Several 2024 Republican presidential candidates responded on social media to Saturday’s attack on Israel by Hamas.

Both former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vouched for Israel’s right to defend itself “with overwhelming force” against Islamist group Hamas, who attacked the country with 5,000 rockets Saturday followed by gunmen attacks.

Trump claimed the attacks were funded by “American taxpayer dollars,” likely blaming the Biden administration for paying Iran $6 billion in exchange for five American prisoners in September. Iran confirmed it is funding Hamas, according to Politico.

“We brought so much peace to the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, only to see Biden whittle it away at a far more rapid pace than anyone thought possible,” Trump wrote in a statement on Truth Social. “Here we go again.”

We stand with the state of Israel who is undergoing terrorist attacks by Iranian-backed Hamas. Israel not only has the right to defend themselves against Hamas, they have the responsibility to defend themselves with overwhelming force. We will stand by them when they do. pic.twitter.com/R6Gb7Wz0Nw — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) October 7, 2023

Vivek Ramaswamy called Hamas’ attacks “barbaric and medieval” in a post on X (formerly Twitter), asserting he “stands with Israel and the U.S. should too.”

I am appalled by the barbaric and medieval Hamas attacks. Shooting civilians and kidnapping children are war crimes. Israel’s right to exist & defend itself should never be doubted and Iran-backed Hamas & Hezbollah cannot be allowed to prevail. I stand with Israel and the U.S.… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) October 7, 2023

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley noted that Hamas “declared war on Israel on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret and the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War.” (RELATED: ‘Disgraceful’: DeSantis Blasts Biden Admin’s Treatment Of Israel)

Hamas has declared war on Israel on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret and the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War. Make no mistake: Hamas is a bloodthirsty terrorist organization backed by Iran and determined to kill as many innocent lives as possible. The reports out… — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) October 7, 2023

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie criticized Biden’s “appeasement of Israel’s enemies” and declared his support for Israel. Similarly, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum blamed Biden for funding Iran, calling Hamas’ attack on Israel “pure evil.”

Biden’s appeasement of Israel’s enemies has invited this war against Israel. Appeasement anywhere never works. We must do whatever it takes to support the State of Israel in its time of grave danger, and we must end the scourge of Iran-backed terrorism. This terrorism is funded… — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) October 7, 2023

Iran and its terror sponsors in Gaza are showing the world their true face: pure evil. Israel is at war with brutal terrorists and the United States must provide maximum support to our democratic ally. Our prayers go up for the all the victims of these horrific attacks. We also… — Doug Burgum (Text “DOUG” to 70177) (@DougBurgum) October 7, 2023

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said he was “horrified” by the “unprecedented attack against Israel.”

I’m horrified by Iranian-backed Hamas’ unprecedented attack against Israel. This blatant disregard for innocent life must be unequivocally condemned. Israel has a right to defend itself and the United States must stand in support of its steadfast ally. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) October 7, 2023

Former Vice President Mike Pence said, “America stands with Israel.”

Mike Pence, in Iowa, says ‘America stands with Israel’ following Hamas Attack “This is what happens when you have a president like Joe Biden who spends the last two and a half years projecting weakness on the world stage,” – Des Moines Register

https://t.co/W30NUkK9Ke — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 7, 2023

The Biden administration’s U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs quickly deleted a post Saturday telling Israel not to retaliate against Hamas. The entity did not confirm or deny whether the post was made and deleted, instead opting to point to posts by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the White House National Security Council spokesperson.