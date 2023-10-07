Politics

‘With Overwhelming Force’: 2024 Presidential Candidates Respond To Attack On Israel

Julianna Frieman Contributor
Several 2024 Republican presidential candidates responded on social media to Saturday’s attack on Israel by Hamas.

Both former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vouched for Israel’s right to defend itself “with overwhelming force” against Islamist group Hamas, who attacked the country with 5,000 rockets Saturday followed by gunmen attacks.

Trump claimed the attacks were funded by “American taxpayer dollars,” likely blaming the Biden administration for paying Iran $6 billion in exchange for five American prisoners in September. Iran confirmed it is funding Hamas, according to Politico.

“We brought so much peace to the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, only to see Biden whittle it away at a far more rapid pace than anyone thought possible,” Trump wrote in a statement on Truth Social. “Here we go again.”

Vivek Ramaswamy called Hamas’ attacks “barbaric and medieval” in a post on X (formerly Twitter), asserting he “stands with Israel and the U.S. should too.”

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley noted that Hamas “declared war on Israel on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret and the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War.” (RELATED: ‘Disgraceful’: DeSantis Blasts Biden Admin’s Treatment Of Israel)

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie criticized Biden’s “appeasement of Israel’s enemies” and declared his support for Israel. Similarly, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum blamed Biden for funding Iran, calling Hamas’ attack on Israel “pure evil.”

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said he was “horrified” by the “unprecedented attack against Israel.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence said, “America stands with Israel.”

The Biden administration’s U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs quickly deleted a post Saturday telling Israel not to retaliate against Hamas. The entity did not confirm or deny whether the post was made and deleted, instead opting to point to posts by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the White House National Security Council spokesperson.