Videos Show Massive Explosions As Israeli Fighter Jets Hammer Gaza Targets In Retaliatory Strikes

Retaliatory airstrikes are heating up as the Israeli Air Force (IAF) responds to Hamas’ invasion.

The IAF posted dramatic combat footage showing some of its 150 announced airstrikes in Gaza to X (formerly Twitter).

Videos show massive explosions and destruction from airstrikes directed against what the IAF described as Hamas military and intelligence facilities.

A short while ago, IAF fighter jets struck a compound belonging to the head of the intelligence department in the Hamas terrorist organization. The IAF is currently continuing to strike terror targets in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/uSHsXGFNzz — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 8, 2023

“A bank branch of the ‘Islamic National Bank’ of the terrorist-organization Hamas in the Rimal neighborhood was attacked by fighter jets,” the IAF wrote. “In addition, a front command room, used by Menetzer Faraj, a senior operative in the terrorist organization Hamas, was destroyed.”

Dozens of fighter jets struck 150 targets in Shuja’iyya. Shuja’iyya is used as a “terror nest” for the Hamas terrorist organization. Many attacks against Israel originated in it, including during the recent invasion. pic.twitter.com/VNM5c2THVd — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 8, 2023

“We will continue to attack in this way, with this force, continuously, on all gathering (places) and routes” linked to Hamas, Israeli Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told the AP.

Palestinian officials say airstrikes left at least 413 dead and 2,300 injured in the Gaza Strip, according to the BBC.

Israeli losses include over 600 dead and up to 100 captured by Hamas, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘Squad’ Dems Weigh In After Terrorists Murder Hundreds In Israel)

Attached is footage of a strike on Hamas military targets located in multi-story buildings in the Gaza Strip pic.twitter.com/iHqT7ta74Z — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 8, 2023

Israeli forces sprung into action after the invasion with a goal of regaining control over combat areas as the country’s Security Cabinet officially confirmed the country’s war status to permit “significant military activities,” per the AP.

Sunday saw a rise in both the announced death tolls and also the level of detail in their international composition. The deaths of British, Cambodian, French, Nepalese, Thai and Ukrainian nationals were reported by the BBC.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “several Americans” were possibly killed or captured amid the conflict.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced Sunday the movement of the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the eastern Mediterranean as well as augmenting local Air Force squadrons “to bolster regional deterrence efforts.”