Special Counsel Interviews Biden Over Handling Of Classified Documents

Special Counsel Robert Hur interviewed President Joe Biden, who participated voluntarily, on Sunday and Monday over Biden’s handling of classified documents during his vice presidency.

Biden stored classified documents from his time as vice president and as senator at his home in Delaware and at the offices of the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Biden Center. He stored them long after he had held the respected offices and before becoming president, prompting a special counsel to be appointed to probe for criminal conduct. As of September, Special Counsel Robert Hur’s office had interviewed as many as 100 witnesses in the classified documents investigation, with some interviewees being asked to come back in for a follow-up. (RELATED: Special Counsel Investigating Biden Classified Docs Has Been Radio Silent For Nearly Six Months)

“The voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday,” White House spokesman Ian Sams said in a statement. “As we have said from the beginning, the President and the White House are cooperating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation,” Sams continued.

President Biden was interviewed by special counsel Robert Hur, which the White House says was voluntary and conducted over the last two days. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 9, 2023

Talks about the special counsel interviewing Biden for the investigation have been ongoing since August. Throughout the investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents, Hur’s office has examined documents from the early years of former President Barack Obama’s administration and Biden’s tenure in the Senate.

When the president first learned of the investigation in January, he was “surprised,” adding that he did not know what was in the classified documents, according to Politico. Biden previously said he that he takes “classified information seriously,” adding that his lawyers turned over the documents as soon as they realized they were classified documents, Politico reported.