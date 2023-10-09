Hollywood Libs Destroy Another Piece Of Western Heritage

Hollywood has launched a never ending blitzkrieg of remakes and adaptations. Out of fresh ideas, liberal filmmakers quickly jump from classic to classic, removing all original substance to appeal to “modern audiences.” These films range from mildly entertaining to outright absurd, but the most recent modern adaptation to hit theaters shows that filmmakers have forgotten what makes movies great altogether.

Agatha Christie’s beloved Inspector Hercule Poirot is the latest classic character on the chopping block. “A Haunting In Venice,” the movie adaptation of Christie’s 1969 novel “Hallowe’en Party” that just hit tehaters, is the third in a string of Christie reboots to be released in recent years. First came “Murder on the Orient Express” in 2017. Christie’s most famous work lost most of its substance, but still delivered an entertaining spectacle backed by an all-star cast. The follow up “Death on the Nile” in 2022 injected a “race issue,” dragging the movie into absurd depths of wokeness, while liberal critics celebrated the overdue reckoning of the “racism” in Christie’s work. “Venice” delivers on neither front, in what is perhaps the most forgettable film of the year. (RELATED: The Scariest Movie Of All Time Could Never Be Made Today)

Caution: spoilers ahead. Not to worry, though: this reviewer stayed awake so you don’t have to.

The film begins with Poirot uneasily committed to life in retirement, taking breakfast on the roof of his Venetian home. He tries perhaps too hard to appear content, until his old friend Ariadne Oliver shows up to drag him to a séance led by a famous medium. Skeptical of the medium but unable to prove she’s a fraud, Oliver enlists Poirot to uncover the ruse. They arrive at the séance where an ancient palazzo is already filled with Christiesque characters — the doctor, the widow, the housekeeper, the spurned former lover — but just when Poirot thinks he has it all figured out, the medium is murdered in a way no one can explain. The film continues as Poirot is forced to grapple with his overriding belief in rationality. Is the ghost of the girl who died in the house truly seeking vengeance?

It is made clear from the outset that Poirot is no believer in the supernatural. When told of the “lost girl from beyond,” he impatiently responds, “I do not believe in such things.” He elaborates somewhat with a common secular aphorism: “I have seen the bitter evil of human indifference,” and thus, there is “no God.” God would not allow bad things to happen, therefore God cannot exist; that is the extent to which the film attempts to delve into any deeper question of morality.

Thus, it’s unsurprising that although it opens the door to deeper moral and religious questions at the outset, the film ultimately goes nowhere with it. In fact, not much happens throughout the film’s painful, nearly two-hour run time. A B-list cast adds little to an already uninspired script, while only the occasional jump-scare will wake you from your nap. Tina Fey fails miserably as Oliver. Forced into a half-hearted transatlantic accent, she cannot decide if she is playing a serious role, or mocking one on SNL. The film would be impossible to view outside a theatre, as it is nearly all shot in the darkness of candlelight. Only the wide shots of Venetian architecture impart a sense of awe.

Yet the lack of a resolution is what truly renders the movie pointless. As fans of Christie’s work will know, Poirot was written as a devout Catholic haunted by his own moral failings — a critical characteristic that earlier adaptations honored. While the climax reveals that ghosts do in fact exist, the falling action fails to connect at all back to Poirot’s belief — or in this adaptation, lack of belief — in God. He does not question what the existence of spirits means for the world or his own life, as a truly inquisitive Poirot would. He merely shrugs at a vague notion of the spiritual and goes back to work. (RELATED: Hollywood’s Latest Blockbuster Is One Giant Leap Backwards For Mankind)

In this sense, it would have even been preferable to make him a militant atheist. Let him defend his cold rationalism; let him re-shape his moral beliefs to accommodate a defined supernatural. But the ambivalence is the worst thing about it. Poirot’s indifference is emblematic of the collective artistic shrug at the entirety of the Western canon today.

Like Tolkien, vintage Disney, and countless other butchered classics, Christie’s work is a staple of 20th century Western history and culture. What makes these classics great is that they all represent a consistent moral truth that necessarily leads to complex characters and dilemmas. Filmmakers today omit these complexities perhaps because they underestimate viewers. More likely, however, they believe grappling with questions of faith-based morality is just beneath them, deserving little more than a derisive quip. The result is a film notable only in how forgettable it truly is.