Hamas Attack Was A ‘Victory’ Over US-Led ‘Arrogant Western System,’ Hezbollah Spokesman Says

Ibrahim al-Moussawi, a member of Lebanon’s parliament and a spokesman for the terror group Hezbollah, said Monday that the Hamas attack on Israel is a “victory” over an “arrogant Western system.”

During a political meeting of Hezbollah’s public relations branch in Lebanon, al-Moussawi said the operation, which killed hundreds of Israeli civilians, is not “a victory over the Zionist enemy only, but rather a victory over the arrogant Western system that supports it, led by the United States of America,” according to the National News Agency of Lebanon.

اليوم تترسخ معادلات استراتيجية جديدة على طريق النصر النهائي لتحرير فلسطين.

هناك انقلاب كامل للموقف بفضل المقاومين

لم تشهد فلسطين في تاريخها انتصارات مجيدة كالتي نشهدها اليوم ، لم يشهد العدو الصهيوني اياماً اكثر اذلالاً وهزيمة كالتي يشهدها اليوم.

لإسرائيل نكبتها أيضاً! — Ibrahim Al Moussawi (@ibrahimmousawi) October 9, 2023

Al-Moussawi added that he considered the Hamas attack to be a “rehearsal” for future strikes against Israel by terrorist organizations. “Israel will be destroyed at the hands of honorable resistance fighters,” he added. (RELATED: Parents of Detroit Lions’ Alex Anzalone Stuck In Israel After Hamas Launches Attacks on Holy Nation)

The attack began Saturday when Hamas fighters invaded Israel and began murdering, raping and kidnapping civilians.

The Hamas terrorist attack on Israel that has left at least 900 Israelis dead and thousands wounded, according to ABC News. At least nine Americans have been killed in the attacks, NPR reported.