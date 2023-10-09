Defense

Hamas Attack Was A ‘Victory’ Over US-Led ‘Arrogant Western System,’ Hezbollah Spokesman Says

LEBANON-HEZBOLLAH-CONFLICT-MUSEUM-ISRAEL-SYRIA

Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images

Alyssa Rinelli Contributor
Ibrahim al-Moussawi, a member of Lebanon’s parliament and a spokesman for the terror group Hezbollah, said Monday that the Hamas attack on Israel is a “victory” over an “arrogant Western system.”

During a political meeting of Hezbollah’s public relations branch in Lebanon, al-Moussawi said the operation, which killed hundreds of Israeli civilians, is not “a victory over the Zionist enemy only, but rather a victory over the arrogant Western system that supports it, led by the United States of America,” according to the National News Agency of Lebanon

 

Al-Moussawi added that he considered the Hamas attack to be a “rehearsal” for future strikes against Israel by terrorist organizations. “Israel will be destroyed at the hands of honorable resistance fighters,” he added. (RELATED: Parents of Detroit Lions’ Alex Anzalone Stuck In Israel After Hamas Launches Attacks on Holy Nation)

The attack began Saturday when Hamas fighters invaded Israel and began murdering, raping and kidnapping civilians.

SDEROT, ISRAEL – OCTOBER 09: An Israeli armored personnel carrier drives toward the Israeli southern border with the Gaza Strip on October 9, 2023 near Sderot, Israel. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

The Hamas terrorist attack on Israel that has left at least 900 Israelis dead and thousands wounded, according to ABC News. At least nine Americans have been killed in the attacks, NPR reported.