John Kerry Has Stayed Silent On Hamas Terror Attacks

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and former Secretary of State John Kerry, who played a key role in establishing the Iran nuclear deal, has not issued any statement regarding the Hamas terror attacks in Israel.

Kerry was a lead negotiator of the Iran nuclear deal, a signature foreign policy achievement of the Obama administration that allowed Iran to develop nuclear technology over time while easing crippling sanctions, and subsequently advised Iran to try to save the deal while out of government, according to CNN. Hamas, one of several prominent terrorist groups that receives support from the Iranian regime, murdered at least 900 people in Israel on Saturday, raped women and abducted dozens of people to keep as hostages in the Gaza Strip.

Kerry has not tweeted since Oct. 6, the day before Hamas launched the attack. Prior to the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, which editor-in-chief of the U.S. News and World Report Mortimer Zuckman described in 2015 as an “unforgivable betrayal” of Israel, Kerry engaged in a campaign of “shadow diplomacy” to stave off its termination, according to CNN. (RELATED: ‘Squad’ Dems Weigh In After Terrorists Murder Hundreds In Israel)

The Biden admin defends their $6 billion payment to Iran https://t.co/fiyPv3eVU6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 9, 2023

The Trump administration formally identified Iran as “the leading state sponsor of terrorism” in the world in 2020. Hamas also murdered at least 11 Americans during Saturday’s rampages, according to Reuters.

Hamas claims that Iran provided backing for the attack, according to two reports by The Wall Street Journal. The Biden administration has condemned the attacks and reaffirmed its strong support for Israel as it strikes back against the terrorists, but the administration so far has not yet found any definitive evidence linking the Iranian regime to Hamas’ sophisticated attack, according to Reuters.

The Biden administration recently released $6 billion of frozen Iranian funds as part of a prisoner exchange deal, and has drawn criticism for making those funds available.

Administration officials have denied that the money can be used to fund terror, but Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in September that his government will use the money as it sees fit, and numerous foreign policy experts and lawmakers told the Daily Caller News Foundation that money’s inherent fungibility complicates the Biden administration’s defensive messaging.

Another prominent official from the Obama era who supported the Iran nuclear deal, failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, condemned the attacks on Sunday. Former President Barack Obama broke his silence and denounced the attacks on Monday.

Neither the White House nor the State Department responded immediately to requests for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.