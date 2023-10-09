‘I Am Sickened’: Former Harvard President Slams School’s Silence On Israel Attack

The former president of Harvard University slammed the school’s silence “so far” on the deadly attack on Israel in a Twitter thread Monday.

Lawrence H. Summers said he is “disillusioned and alienated” by Harvard’s lack of response to the Islamic militant group Hamas launching a surprise attack on southern and central Israel at daybreak Saturday. The U.S. and European Union have designated Hamas a terrorist organization. The group launched its most serious attack on Israel in nearly 50 years with 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip reportedly beginning at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

“In nearly 50 years of [Harvard] affiliation, I have never been as disillusioned and alienated as I am today,” Summers said. “The silence from Harvard’s leadership, so far, coupled with a vocal and widely reported student groups’ statement blaming Israel solely, has allowed Harvard to appear at best neutral towards acts of terror against the Jewish state of Israel.”

The silence from Harvard’s leadership, so far, coupled with a vocal and widely reported student groups’ statement blaming Israel solely, has allowed Harvard to appear at best neutral towards acts of terror against the Jewish state of Israel. — Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) October 9, 2023

Summers condemned the university for immediately flying a Ukrainian flag after Russia’s invasion in February 2022 and posting a “powerful statement” about political violence after the death of George Floyd in 2020.

“Unlike President Bacow’s strong statement of support for Ukraine after Putin’s invasion and the decision to fly the Ukraine flag over Harvard yard … or Dean Gay’s powerful statement on police violence, we have as yet – 48 hours later – no official Harvard statement at this time of moral testing,” Summers continued.

…or Dean Gay’s powerful statement on police violence, we have as yet – 48 hours later – no official Harvard statement at this time of moral testing. https://t.co/ePl9Z6cYcF — Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) October 9, 2023

He accused Harvard of remaining silent on Israel over student groups at the university completely blaming the war on Israel. (RELATED: Democrat US Senator, Congressman Say They Were Stuck In Israel During Deadly Attack)

“Instead, Harvard is being defined by the morally unconscionable statement apparently coming from two dozen student groups blaming all the violence on Israel. I am sickened,” he said. “I cannot fathom the Administration’s failure to disassociate the University and condemn this statement.”

Instead, Harvard is being defined by the morally unconscionable statement apparently coming from two dozen student groups blaming all the violence on Israel. I am sickened. I cannot fathom the Administration’s failure to disassociate the University and condemn this statement. — Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) October 9, 2023

Summers said the university should publicly condemn terrorism while also being critical of some of Israel’s policies.

To be clear nothing is wrong with criticizing Israeli policy past, present or future. I have been sharply critical of PM Netanyahu. But that is very different from lack of clarity regarding terrorism. — Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) October 9, 2023

The attack has killed at least 900 Israelis and injured more than 2,500 others as of Monday. Israeli authorities say at least 100 civilians and soldiers have been taken hostage since the attack began.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the country was “at war,” which the Israeli Security Cabinet subsequently affirmed Saturday night.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday echoed reports that “several Americans” have possibly been taken hostage, and said the U.S. will prioritize returning them home. The death toll of Americans killed in Israel soared to nine as of Monday, a State Department spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri have faced backlash for labeling Israel as an apartheid state and calling for the U.S. to stop funding the country.