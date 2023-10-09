Western liberals have long embraced willful blindness when it comes to justifying rabid Islamic terrorists. But how do the people who chant the loudest about justice, peace, and tolerance allow themselves to defend a medieval, genocidal, death cult? As always with the left, it requires a feat of mental gymnastics that they’d rather not say out loud.
The Real Reason The Left Will Jump Through Hoops To Excuse A Terrorist Death Cult
ANALYSIS
(Photo by MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)
Gage Klipper Contributor
Font Size: