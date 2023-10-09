Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Publicly Fired Over Horrific Hamas Comments

Former porn performer Mia Khalifa was publicly fired by a psychedelic mushroom company on Saturday after she tweeted her support for the Hamas terrorists who raped, murdered and kidnapped hundreds of Israeli civilians over the weekend.

Khalifa, who is apparently now a “webcam model” and not a porn star anymore, sent a series of tweets praising Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel. “[C]an someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal?” she wrote in one post, while others praised the terrorists for fighting to free themselves from “apartheid.”

Her posts provoked massive backlash, and looks like they’ve cost Khalifa at least one of her professional contracts.

“This is such a horrendous tweet @miakhalifa. Consider yourself fired effective immediately. Simply disgusting. Beyond disgusting. Please evolve and become a better human being. The fact you are condoning death, rape, beatings and hostage taking is truly gross. No words can explain your ignorance,” Red Light Holland CEO Todd Shapiro wrote in response to her comments. “We need humans to come together, especially in the face of tragedy. I pray for you to become a better person. However, it clearly seems like it’s too late for you.”

Shapiro’s company “provides premium, iMicrodose branded truffles to the legal, Dutch adult-use market,” according to the Red Light Holland website. Red Light Holland did not immediately reply to the Daily Caller’s inquiry for further information on the nature of their relationship with Khalifa. (RELATED: Death Toll Of US Citizens Killed In Israel Climbs To 9)

Khalifa, who appears to have been some kind of brand ambassador for Red Light Holland, did not seem too bothered by the firing. “That’s the most press you’ll ever get out of me for your shitty little company you quite literally couldn’t pay me to post about it publicly before because I thought it was so bad,” she wrote in response.