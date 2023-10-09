U2 Pays Tribute To Israelis Killed In Hamas Attacks

Bono spoke out on behalf of U2 during their concert Sunday and paid tribute to the Israelis killed by Gaza militants.

He paused during the band’s performance at The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, and took a moment to pay respects to those who lost their lives in the attack. Bono dedicated U2’s song “Pride (In the Name of Love)” to the hundreds that were killed at the Nova Festival that was held outside Re’im, close to the Gaza Strip.

“In the light of what’s happened in Israel and Gaza, a song about non-violence seems somewhat ridiculous, even laughable, but our prayers have always been for peace and for non-violence,” Bono said to the crowd.

A video of Bono’s message has since made its rounds online.

He addressed the audience with solemn demeanor and a serious tone.

“But our hearts and our anger, you know where that’s pointed. So sing with us … and those beautiful kids at that music festival,” he said.

The legendary singer mourned the loss of those that set out for a festival that celebrated happiness and peace — the exact opposite of the sheer terror that would soon take over.

“It was a festival of music and peace,” Bono said to the crowd.

“A festival of music and peace. Can you imagine?” he said.

U2 then went on to play the song, and Bono switched up the lyrics to speak to the recent tragedy.

“Early morning, October 7th,” he sang.

"Early morning, October 7th," he sang.

"The sun is rising in the desert sky / Stars of David, they took your life / But they could not take your pride."

“Pride (In the Name of Love)” was originally penned as a tribute song to Martin Luther King Jr. and referenced his assassination in April 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee, according to CNN.

U2’s concert set list continued with “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and “MLK,” per CNN.

Israeli officials identified at least 260 festival attendees who were slaughtered near the festival site, CNN noted, and others were reportedly taken hostage.