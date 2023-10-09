GOP Candidate Drops Out, Endorses Nikki Haley For President

Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd suspended his presidential campaign Monday evening and threw his support behind former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley for 2024, according to a press release.

Hurd entered the crowded GOP primary field in late June, and campaigned largely on the border crisis, inflation and conflicts abroad, while frequently criticizing Republican frontrunner former President Donald Trump. When announcing the ending of his candidacy, Hurd said he believes Haley is the best candidate to unify the country and address national security issues, according to the press release. (RELATED: Will Hurd Booed At GOP Event Over Trump Indictment Comments)

“When I first entered the Republican presidential primary field in June, I knew I was a dark horse candidate with a path to victory that would contain many obstacles. But as I traveled across the country, I met so many Americans who believed in my campaign’s message of unity and common sense,” Hurd said in a statement. “Unfortunately, it has become clear to me and my team that the time has come to suspend our campaign. While I appreciate all the time and energy our supporters have given, it is important to recognize the realities of the political landscape and the need to consolidate our party around one person to defeat both Donald Trump and President Biden.”

America is at a crossroads and it’s time to come together and make Joe Biden a one-term president. Thank you @WillHurd for your support and confidence. We have a country to save! https://t.co/lLDg0NegMd — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) October 9, 2023

“Our nation deserves a leader who can unite us and navigate the complex challenges we face, particularly when it comes to our national security. I believe Ambassador Nikki Haley is the best person in this race to do that,” said Hurd. “Ambassador Haley has shown a willingness to articulate a different vision for the country than Donald Trump and has an unmatched grasp on the complexities of our foreign policy. I wholeheartedly endorse Ambassador Haley and look forward to supporting her for the remainder of this race.”

The campaign’s suspension comes after Hurd didn’t qualify for either of the Republican National Committee’s presidential debates. The former congressman said he met the RNC’s donor criteria, but fell short of the polling threshold.

Hurd became the second 2024 Republican primary contender to withdraw his candidacy, following Miami Mayor Francis Suarez who departed from the field after not making the first debate stage in late August.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.