Joy Behar Brings Up Trump, Putin When Questioning Who Was Behind Hamas Attack On Israel

“The View” co-host Joy Behar mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin and former President Donald Trump when speculating about who was behind Saturday’s deadly attack by Hamas.

Over 1,000 people, including 14 Americans, have died in the terrorist group’s attack on multiple locations in southern Israel, which prompted the Israeli government to declare war on Hamas. “I would like to know who is behind it. I would think Putin is sitting there saying, wow, so maybe they won’t send them to Ukraine. They won’t send the money to Ukraine now,” Behar told the panel. (RELATED: ‘Desperate To … Get Back Into Iran’s Good Graces’: Tom Cotton Slams Biden Over $6 Billion Payment To Iran)

WATCH:



The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an Iranian military force, reportedly aided the terrorist group in planning the attack, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“I’m suspicious of this and what did Donald Trump tell Putin when he was in Helsinki? These are questions that need to be answered in this country. I would like to hear the answers to those questions.”

“I would like to know where the $6 billion came from,” co-host Sunny Hostin chimed in.

The Biden administration reached an agreement with the Iranian government to release five American citizens it was detaining in exchange for getting South Korea to release $6 billion in frozen oil revenue to the Central Bank of Qatar for humanitarian purposes on Aug. 10, The New York Times reported. Republicans, led by former President Donald Trump, said that the deal was a ransom payment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.