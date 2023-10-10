‘Where’s The CCP?’: Police Shoot And Kill Man Who Drove Car Into Chinese Consulate

Police shot and killed a man who drove his car through the doors of the San Francisco Chinese Consulate on Monday afternoon, according to The San Francisco Standard.

A blue Honda Civic with California license plates crashed into the lobby of the Chinese Consulate on Geary Street in San Francisco around 3:05 p.m., The San Francisco Standard reported. The San Francisco Police Department arrived several minutes later and shot the driver, who died at the hospital, according to The Associated Press. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: GOP Reps Propose Banning US Gov From Calling Taiwan Name Favored By Beijing)

Sergii Molchanov, a Stanford student who witnessed the event, told The San Francisco Standard that the driver shouted “Where’s the CCP?” as he exited his car.

Security guards from the Chinese Consulate then attempted to restrain the driver, Molchanov said, according to The San Francisco Standard. The driver’s head was bleeding and Molchanov said that he saw security guards holding a knife, but did not see the driver with the weapon.

Several minutes later, the San Francisco Police Department arrived on the scene, at which time Molchanov said he heard two gunshots, according to The San Francisco Standard.

Molchanov uploaded several clips filmed during the incident to his X account.

I was at #ChineseConsulate in #SanFrancisco and suddenly car in full speed crashed via main door and hit the wall. The driver came out shouting “where is CCP?!” and started fight with security guards. Terrified visitors run and then police arrived. Heard two gun shots. pic.twitter.com/OA6uUQDjBl — Sergii 龍天 (@sergii_san) October 9, 2023

An announcement on the San Francisco Chinese Consulate’s website states that an “unidentified person” drove into the consulate’s credentialing hall and caused serious damage to the property.

“Our consulate has already raised serious representations with the U.S. and demand that the truth be quickly ascertained,” the consulate’s statement reads.

“We strongly urge the U.S. to launch a swift investigation and take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese diplomatic missions and personnel,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, according to the AP.

The San Francisco Police Department has not yet identified the driver and are working with the U.S. State Department and Chinese Consulate to investigate the incident, the AP reported.

“I wish I could give you more, but this is a very complex investigation,” Sgt. Kathryn Winters said during a press conference, according to the AP.

The San Francisco Chinese Consulate, the San Francisco Police Department and Molchanov did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.