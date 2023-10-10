BRYAN LEIB: Biden Coddled Iran And Criticized Israel. The Consequences Are Devastating

When it comes to political leadership, it all starts at the top. While I’m not looking to stoke political fires during such a tragic moment in time, I must be clear in saying that the Biden Administration through their words and actions has put Americans, the State of Israel, the Israeli people and the free world in the crosshairs due to their horrendous foreign policy decisions over the last two years that have led to the Islamic Republic of Iran becoming exponentially stronger from a financial, logistical, diplomatic and military perspective.

It’s been one misstep after another from President Biden, Secretary Blinken and others. One of the most obvious missteps was this Administration’s decision to publicly label the Netanyahu government as “Extreme” in an official White House statement while also refusing to invite the duly elected leader of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, to Washington, D.C., for an official state visit.

These actions sent a clear message to the world that Israel’s staunch ally, the United States of America, might not be such a staunch ally anymore. (RELATED: ALAN DERSHOWITZ: The Only Way To Deter Terrorist Attacks On Israel Is To Punish Who’s Responsible — Iran)

While Israel is under attack in the homeland of the Jewish people, the Jewish diaspora around the world is also fearing for our lives as we have seen massive protests forming in major cities all around the world, and especially in America, of individuals taking to the streets to show their support for Hamas. These Hamas sympathizers are wearing Hamas keffiyeh, they are waving Hamas flags, and they are chanting for “Free Palestine.” Yes, that’s happening in U.S. cities right now. Several of these protests have already gotten physical and ugly where local police have stepped in to break up fights.

The war in Israel and the Hamas supporters out in the open in the streets of America is all happening because we have the most feckless President in the history of our great nation that is more interested in propping up the Islamic Republic of Iran and driving them directly into the arms of Russia and China than standing strongly and unequivocally with the State of Israel. Sure, his statements and actions now are showing he stands with Israel but over the last two years, it’s been a much different tune from the Biden Administration. (RELATED: BRYAN LEIB: Donald Trump Was The Ultimate Peacemaker President)

Furthermore, on U.S. soil, Biden seems more interested in bringing in groups such as CAIR to help “combat antisemitism,” who has a well-documented history of supporting Hamas and even being classified a terrorist organization themselves by the United Arab Emirates, and in allowing hundreds if not thousands of terrorists to enter our country through our southern border, than doing something to truly take a strong stance against Antisemitism and to stand with the Jewish community in America.

These missteps have led us to this moment in time where Israel, America’s most trusted and dependable ally in the Middle East, is likely to face a full-blown war from Hezbollah, bankrolled directly by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

As the White House has now confirmed that 11 Americans are dead and most likely more are being held hostage by Hamas we must face the stark reality that in all likelihood, this number will rise in the coming hours and days. Please join me in praying for the safety of the State of Israel and the Jewish community in America and around the world. Sadly, I think things are going to get worse in Israel and America before they get better. This is all happening because of the weak and failed leadership from our Commander-in-Chief, Joe Biden.

Bryan E. Leib is the Executive Director of CASEPAC, the former Executive Director of Iranian Americans for Liberty, and a former GOP Congressional Candidate. He can be found on X, @BryanLeibFL

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.