‘Rare Phenomenon’ To Glide Over Millions Of Americans For Last Time Until 2039

Millions of Americans living between Oregon and Texas will get to see an incredibly rare phenomenon Saturday, Oct. 14.

An extremely rare “ring of fire” solar eclipse will skim across the country for the last time until 2039, according to AccuWeather. During the event, millions of Americans between southern Oregon and southern Texas will be able to watch as the Moon covers the center of the Sun.

But fear not, the rest of the country will also be able to see a partial solar eclipse. And it’ll be the first since 2017! Just don’t try and watch it without eye protection, okay? It’ll really hurt, and be a total nightmare for you into the future.

Back in the last eclipse, I just put on about five pairs of sunglasses and hung out. It was great! You'll probably hear a lot of stories about buying the right eclipse sunglasses, but AccuWeather listed a bunch of household items that'll help you make your own viewing box.

I don’t know about y’all, but I remember an eclipse was a huge deal during my childhood. Families across my hometown would take the day and go see it, just because it is incredible and beautiful. But I feel like parents are more likely to take their kids to eat the latest McDonalds fad than engage in the wonders of our planet these days. Let’s hope I’m proven wrong this weekend!