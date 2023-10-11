EXCLUSIVE: Rep In Key State Flips Endorsement From Trump To DeSantis

Another Republican New Hampshire representative has flipped their support from former President Donald Trump to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential election, the Daily Caller has learned.

Republican New Hampshire State Rep. Jennifer Rhodes is endorsing DeSantis for president, bringing the Florida governor’s total number of endorsements from New Hampshire state legislatures to 63, the Daily Caller has learned. Rhodes joins several of her colleagues, including New Hampshire State Republican Reps. James Spillane and Jordan Ulery, in flipping their endorsement from Trump to DeSantis. (RELATED: DeSantis Blasts Biden For ‘Sleeping On The Job’ As Israel Pummeled With Rockets)

“I went to an event he had to listen to what he had to say and I had a chance to actually meet him and talk to him for a few minutes alone,” Rhodes told the Daily Caller. “When he was talking with the public, he brought up some very serious concerns or some topics that I know a lot of people are asking about, a lot of people want to see change with. And he brought those up and actually brought a real solution to those situations.”

“That was something that I personally feel that I have not heard from President Trump at all yet. I liked that [DeSantis] not only did have a solution to the problem, but he actually demonstrated how he’s already tackled those in Florida and made it the reality.”

Some of the topics that DeSantis discussed that persuaded Rhodes to endorse the Florida governor included term limits and inflation, Rhodes told the Daily Caller.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley leads DeSantis in New Hampshire polling 19% to 10%, according to a Suffolk University/Boston Globe/USA TODAY survey released Oct. 4.

Despite falling behind in some polls in the key state, the Florida governor is unfazed.

“We’ve laid the groundwork, and that’s what we did over the summer,” DeSantis said on the “Good Morning New Hampshire” radio show, according to Florida Politics. “And then now that we’re in the fall, we’re going to be in New Hampshire a lot. So, I think you’re going to see a lot of activity for us. You want to peak in New Hampshire, at the end of the year, the beginning of next year. You don’t want to peak in the summer before.”

During the third fundraiser quarter, DeSantis’ campaign brought in $15 million. After entering the 2024 presidential race, DeSantis’ campaign raised more than $20 million during his first fundraising quarter and entered this fundraising quarter with $12.2 million cash on hand.

“Our nation needs a strong, principled leader who is singularly focused on delivering results for the American people, and that leader is Ron DeSantis,” Rhodes told the Daily Caller. “His record as governor is second to none. Ron DeSantis will be a full-time president who gets things done, from building the wall and securing the border to tackling inflation and reversing our nation’s economic decline. I am proud to endorse Ron DeSantis for President of the United States.”