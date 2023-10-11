Steve Scalise Won The Speaker’s Nomination, But Not The Backing Of His Entire Party

House Republicans do not yet have a consensus among themselves to elect a speaker of the House even after Majority Leader Steve Scalise was nominated by their conference to assume the position, members told the Daily Caller News Foundation on Wednesday.

Scalise was nominated as the Republican candidate for speaker by a vote of 113-99 on Wednesday, defeating House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan by a narrow margin. However, there are still several holdouts despite Scalise’s nomination, complicating House Republicans’ plans for a speakership election, members told the DCNF at the Capitol. (RELATED: Here’s Who Could Succeed Kevin McCarthy As The Next Speaker Of The House)

“We don’t have the votes,” said Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky to the DCNF, who added that he was currently opposed to Scalise’s election. “There is a large and growing number who will not vote for Scalise,” he said.

I just voted for Jim Jordan for Speaker on a private ballot in conference, and I will be voting for Jim Jordan on the House floor. I like Steve Scalise, and I like him so much that I want to see him defeat cancer more than sacrifice his health in the most difficult position in… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 11, 2023

Massie refers to House Republicans’ conference meeting on Wednesday, where Scalise fielded questions from members about his plan to pass appropriations bills to fund the government by Nov. 17, where funding allocated under a Sept. 30 continuing resolution will expire. Massie said that Scalise hasn’t articulated a plan that will enable strong pending cuts demanded by some conservatives, but which have been opposed by Democrats in both houses of Congress.

“He can’t explain what his plan is … I’m uncomfortable with it,” Massie said. “I don’t think Scalise is properly setting expectations for the appropriations process,” he said.

“I am still supporting Jordan. The country cannot afford the status quo,” wrote Republican Rep. Bob Good of Virginia in a statement shared by his spokesperson with the DCNF.

Reps. Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Max Miller and Carlos Gimenez are also still voting for Jordan, according to multiple reports.

A spokesperson for Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York, meanwhile, told the DCNF that he is currently undecided regarding his vote.

Scalise’s allies insist that he is the only candidate who can obtain 217 votes from the conference to be elected. “[Scalise] is in the next position behind McCarthy. It’s the least disruptive thing to elect him,” said Republican Rep. John Duarte of California, who previously supported an effort to restore former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to the position following his ousting on Oct. 3.

“[Kevin McCarthy] wants us to back the candidate who has the majority support of the conference,” he added. Massie, meanwhile, said that McCarthy was “gone and we have to move on,” though he commended him and said that members who continue to support are entitled to do so.

Republican Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas was more optimistic about Scalise’s chances. “I think that members of the conference who support Jordan will fall in line and back Scalise,” Fallon told the DCNF outside the House chamber, adding that “[w]e will have a speaker today.”

Scalise, Jordan and McCarthy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

