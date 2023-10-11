Venezuelan Migrants Become Victims Of Chicago’s Rampant Crime

Two Venezuelan migrants were shot in Chicago Saturday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The migrants were shot and injured outside the South Side Police Station and the Grand Crossing police station, where there is a migrant encampment, according to the Sun-Times. The gunman later crashed his vehicle that carried four occupants into a police car, injuring four officers. (RELATED: ICE Detention Centers Have Thousands Of Empty Beds Despite Record Illegal Immigration)

Yerlianny Romero, 28, who had been living at a police station since arriving just a week before, was injured in the buttocks, according to the Sun-Times.

The Chicago Police Department referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to an arrest of the suspect, Anthony Evans, 25, who is charged with multiple felony counts, including aggravated battery, driving under the influence and weapons violations. The department didn’t respond to a question about the motive behind the shooting.

There have been 1,977 shootings in Chicago this year, according to city data updated Saturday.

The city has experienced a surge in migrant arrivals, receiving 13,000 to date, according to the city. Migrants arriving in Chicago are coming from both Colorado and Texas, which are both busing them to the Windy City.

In an effort to shelter the migrants, the city is housing some of them in city police stations. Roughly 2,300 migrants are living in police stations and encampments, according to The New York Times.

