DeSantis Announces Effort To Evacuate Floridians Stranded In Israel

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday an effort to rescue Floridians trying to leave Israel amidst the war with Hamas terrorists.

DeSantis’ announcement is part of an executive order he signed to respond to Hamas terrorists’ surprise attack on Israel Saturday that left hundreds killed, maimed and kidnapped, according to a copy of the order. Initially, President Joe Biden instructed Americans seeking to leave Israel by booking their own commercial flights.

The Biden administration announced plans to start coordinating evacuation charter flights beginning Friday.

Due to limited commercial air travel, the U.S. government will arrange charter flights for American citizens who want to leave Israel, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says. https://t.co/J3NrHywhZH pic.twitter.com/7GmGAAYe5Q — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 12, 2023

The White House said Thursday that 27 Americans have died and that 14 others are still unaccounted for. (RELATED: ‘Bodies Cut In Half’: Witnesses Describe ‘Nightmare’ Scenes In Wake Of Hamas Terrorist Attack)

“Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-208 (Emergency Management – Impacts of War in Israel). There are more than 20,000 Americans, including Floridians, in Israel who wish to return home but are unable to do so,” DeSantis said in a statement.

“This Executive Order allows the State of Florida to carry out logistical, rescue and evacuation operations to keep its residents safe. Specifically, this order enables the Florida Division of Emergency Management to bring Floridians home and transport necessary supplies to Israel,” DeSantis said.

Israel declared war on Hamas after Saturday’s attack and as the terrorist organization fired more than 5,000 rockets toward the Jewish state.

