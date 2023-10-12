National Security

DeSantis Announces Effort To Evacuate Floridians Stranded In Israel

ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT

(Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Jennie Taer Investigative Reporter
Font Size:

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday an effort to rescue Floridians trying to leave Israel amidst the war with Hamas terrorists.

DeSantis’ announcement is part of an executive order he signed to respond to Hamas terrorists’ surprise attack on Israel Saturday that left hundreds killed, maimed and kidnapped, according to a copy of the order. Initially, President Joe Biden instructed Americans seeking to leave Israel by booking their own commercial flights.

The Biden administration announced plans to start coordinating evacuation charter flights beginning Friday.

The White House said Thursday that 27 Americans have died and that 14 others are still unaccounted for. (RELATED: ‘Bodies Cut In Half’: Witnesses Describe ‘Nightmare’ Scenes In Wake Of Hamas Terrorist Attack)

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 12: Soldiers carry the casket of Valentin (Eli) Ghnassia, 23, who was killed in a battle with Hamas militants at Kibbutz Be’eeri near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip during his funeral on October 12, 2023 at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, Israel. Israel has sealed off Gaza and launched sustained retaliatory air strikes, which have killed at least 1,200 people with more than 300, 000 displaced, after a large-scale attack by Hamas. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing over 1,200 people and wounding around 2800. Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been taken hostage by Hamas and moved into Gaza. The attack prompted a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the announcement of an emergency wartime government.

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL – OCTOBER 12: Soldiers carry the casket of Valentin (Eli) Ghnassia, 23, who was killed in a battle with Hamas militants at Kibbutz Be’eeri near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip during his funeral on October 12, 2023 at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, Israel. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

“Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-208 (Emergency Management – Impacts of War in Israel). There are more than 20,000 Americans, including Floridians, in Israel who wish to return home but are unable to do so,” DeSantis said in a statement.

“This Executive Order allows the State of Florida to carry out logistical, rescue and evacuation operations to keep its residents safe. Specifically, this order enables the Florida Division of Emergency Management to bring Floridians home and transport necessary supplies to Israel,” DeSantis said.

Israel declared war on Hamas after Saturday’s attack and as the terrorist organization fired more than 5,000 rockets toward the Jewish state.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.