EXCLUSIVE: J.D. Vance Calls On Senate To Pass Railway Safety Act 250 Days After East Palestine Train Derailment

Ohio Republican Sen. J.D. Vance will release a video Thursday morning calling for the U.S. Senate to pass his Railway Safety Act legislation, 250 days after the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the video which includes local news coverage featuring testimonials from residents and highlights of Vance’s criticisms toward the Biden administration’s mishandling of the train derailment. The video also includes never-before-seen footage of Vance’s visits to East Palestine. (RELATED:EXCLUSIVE: Norfolk Southern Spent Years Pushing Woke DEI Initiatives Prior To East Palestine Train Derailment)

The Railway Safety Act would implement a number of steps to improve rail safety protocols, such as enhancing safety procedures for trains carrying hazardous materials, establishing requirements for wayside defect detectors, and more. It has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and other GOP Senators such as Marco Rubio and Josh Hawley.

Vance will also call on the Biden administration to implement the following measures:

A Federal Disaster Declaration in East Palestine

Improvement of Public Health Monitoring

Creek Cleanup in East Palestine

Long-Term Health Support

“Two hundred and fifty days have passed since the disastrous train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Yet Congress has still not passed commonsense railway safety legislation to prevent something like this from happening again,” Vance told the Caller before the video’s release. “Enough is enough – it’s time for the Senate to pass the Railway Safety Act.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. J.D. Vance Introduces Legislation To Make English The Official Language Of The US)

Vance will release the video on Thursday morning.