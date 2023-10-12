‘FrankenSAM’: US Scrambles To Send Improvised Air Defense System To Ukraine Amid Funding Uncertainty

The U.S. is cobbling together patchwork air defense systems for Ukraine as funding Congress allocates for Ukraine military assistance and replenishing U.S. stocks run out, The Associated Press reported.

The project, referred to as “FrankenSAM” in a tongue-in-cheek reference to Frankenstein’s Monster, involves an effort from the U.S. and partners to cobble together systems that fire surface-to-air missiles, or SAMs, the AP reported, citing a senior U.S. defense official speaking on condition of anonymity to give a battlefield update. FrankenSAM systems will be able to fire AIM-9M sidewinder missiles included in the latest weapons package announced Wednesday, the official said.

“So we will continue to get them the systems that they need. Just look at the ground-based air defense systems that this coalition has surged into Ukraine. Those systems are saving countless civilian lives from Russia’s bombardments,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Wednesday. (RELATED: US And Ukraine Launch Plan To Co-Produce Weapons As Zelenskyy Fears Slipping Support)

The FrankenSAM program has proven a success story in getting weapons to the battlefield in a short period of time amid Ukraine’s counteroffensive, according to the AP. SAMs are essential for neutralizing Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian military positions and residential areas.

One missile launcher came together from radars and other parts contributed by partners and allies, according to the AP. U.S. engineers also helped Ukrainian troops modify a Soviet-era Buk missile launcher to be capable of firing U.S.-made RIM-7 missiles, the AP reported. The U.S. has large quantities of RIM-7 missiles in stock, but Ukraine’s inventory of missiles for the Buk is thinning.

Both systems will be operational in Ukraine before the winter, the official told the AP. Congress has not authorized any new funding for the Department of Defense (DOD) to pull from its own stocks and contract with the U.S. defense industry to replenish those weapons since the fiscal year 2023 ended. However, the Pentagon says it still has about $5.4 billion left over from an accounting error by which it can value U.S. systems to send to Ukraine.

Only $1.6 billion is available to procure new weapons for U.S. military use, and the Pentagon is worried those funds could run out before Congress approves more, the AP reported. The FrankenSAM effort began months ago, the official said.

Another effort is reminiscent of ‘Frankenstein’ involving revamping older, mostly unused U.S. and partner systems and equipping them to fire modern missiles, the official told the AP. For example, the U.S. has a large inventory of missiles for the HAWK air defense system but does not actively use it. The official said the HAWK has been restored, and Ukrainian troops are currently employing it.

#Ukraine: One of the first videos showing the Ukrainian Supacat-ASRAAM air defense system in action, shooting down a Russian Shahed kamikaze UAV tonight. The delivery of this FrankenSAM by the UK 🇬🇧 was first revealed in August. pic.twitter.com/c0kQ4qRYWj — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) October 12, 2023

“I do feel we’re putting Ukraine in a good spot. I realize we’re in the winter months, it gets more challenging, but Ukraine has intent to continue their offensive operations throughout the winter month,” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. C. Q. Brown said.

