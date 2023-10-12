REPORT: Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley Face Lawsuit Over Death Of KISS Guitar Tech

KISS rock stars Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley are at the center of a legal battle following the death of one of their longtime employees after he contracted COVID-19, TMZ reports.

The late Francis Stueber, a guitar technician who had been a part of the KISS team for nearly two decades, passed away in October 2021, days after coming down with the virus while the band was on tour, according to legal documents obtained by the outlet.

Stueber’s family alleged Stanley first contracted the virus in August 2021, and that it then spread among the tour staff and personnel and ultimately led to the guitar tech’s death, TMZ reported. Stueber’s family further argued the virus’ alleged dissemination within the band and its entourage was exacerbated by lax safety protocols in place during the tour, according to the outlet. Allegations against KISS include claims of inadequate safety measures that the family says failed to protect the health of those involved, TMZ reported.

KISS previously told Rolling Stone the COVID safety protocols they followed on tour “met, but most often exceeded, federal, state, and local guidelines. But ultimately this is still a global pandemic and there is simply no foolproof way to tour without some element of risk.”

Stueber’s family has also voiced their disappointment with the band’s alleged approach to dealing with employees who contracted the virus. KISS allegedly had a policy of isolating infected employees in a hotel room located in the city where the band happened to be at the time. The alleged approach was lacking in the depth of care and support that might have been expected, Stueber’s family argued in the suit, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Gene Simmons: BDS Can KISS My Tuchus)

The plaintiffs also claimed the band’s longtime manager, Doc McGhee, failed to ensure timely medical care for Stueber, TMZ reported. The plaintiffs contend McGhee had promised to arrange for medical personnel to visit and examine Stueber in his local Sheraton hotel room, according to the outlet, but McGhee allegedly failed to deliver on this promise which left Stueber without the necessary medical attention.

Simmons, Stanley, McGhee, Marriott hotels and Live Nation were all named in the suit as liable for damages, TMZ reported.