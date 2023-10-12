Red State Assembly Passes Protections For Women’s Sports, Bans Sex Change Surgeries For Minors

Wisconsin lawmakers passed a series of bills on Thursday that ban doctors from performing sex change surgeries on minors and bar male athletes from participating in women’s sports, according to the Cap Times.

The package contains three bills, two of which prohibit biological men from competing in girls’ K-12 sports and women’s collegiate sports, while the third would cause a physician to lose their medical license if they perform a sex change surgery or administer puberty blockers to a minor, according to the texts. The Wisconsin Assembly passed the package, sending the bills to the Senate for final approval before heading to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ desk, who has said he would veto the legislation, the Cap Times reported. (RELATED: Dem-Appointed Judge Blocks Montana Ban On Sex Change Treatments For Minors)

“We’re going to veto every single one of them (the bills),” Evers said during a rally at the state Capitol on Oct. 4, according to the Associated Press. “I know you’re here because you’re pissed off and you want to stop it, and you will stop it, and I’ll help you stop it.”

Robin Vos, the Republican assembly speaker, said at a news conference prior to the vote that moving the legislation forward is “the right thing to do for Wisconsin families” and noted that he hoped Evers would reconsider his position, according to the AP. Greta Neubauer, the Democratic assembly minority leader, argued that Vos’ comments were “disgusting and completely misguided” and that transgender people should “be able to access the medical care that they and their care teams deem necessary.”

Over 20 states have passed legislation to ban sex change procedures for minors, including Texas, Arizona, Florida, Iowa and Virginia. The number of breast and chest procedures have spiked for U.S. teenagers, and from 2016 to 2019 the surgeries had tripled from 4,552 to 13,011 for patients between the ages of 12 and 40, according to a recent study from the JAMA Network.

Evers did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

