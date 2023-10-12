‘The View’ Co-Host Claims GOP Infighting ‘Invites’ Terrorism In Israel

“The View” co-host Sara Haines claimed Thursday that infighting among House Republicans “invites” terrorism in Israel.

Haines accused House Republicans of contributing to the spread of disinformation as they allegedly focus more on their party division than on responding to the crisis. The co-host referenced Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz’s motion to vacate against then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Oct. 2, which resulted in eight Republicans joining all House Democrats in removing McCarthy from the speakership.

Hamas, a Islamic terrorist organization, killed over 1,200 people in Saturday’s surprise attack on Israel, many of them civilians.

“The world is seemingly blowing up right now, and the U.S. looks weak on the world stage because we can’t even name a speaker of the House. And last week, it was kind of amusing, we talked about it here,” Haines said. “We had the, ‘McCarthy’s out, Gaetz is enjoying thirty seconds in the sun and Jim Jordan’s your next best option’ and everything was kind of funny, and then perspective slaps you in the face. And on Saturday after that terrorist attack, I kind of looked at it and thought, you know, this division invites enemies in, and right now, we’re seeing a massive spread of disinformation online as a result of this.”

“And so, this morning we talked about maybe watching less news. We were all, yesterday, teasing about, like, for our mental health, we need to do that. I would encourage House Republicans to watch more news for perspective,” she added. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Co-Host Slams ‘Squad’ Member For Refusing To Respond To The Beheading Of Israeli Babies)

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a member of the far-left group known as “The Squad,” planted a Palestinian flag in front of her office in the days following the attack and described Israel as an apartheid state. On Tuesday, she refused to respond to questions about the reported slaughter of 40 Israeli babies, some of whom were allegedly beheaded. Five days after the initial attack, Tlaib finally clarified that she does “not support the targeting and killing of civilians” and dismissed claims that she supported Hamas’ actions as “offensive and rooted in bigoted assumptions about my faith and ethnicity.”

Republican Michigan Rep. Jack Bergman filed a censure resolution against Tlaib on Wednesday over her response to the Israel-Hamas war. The representative said Tlaib has “a long history of making antisemitic and anti-Israeli remarks.”