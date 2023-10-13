‘I Am A Huge Fan’: Dave Portnoy Heaps Praise On Nikki Haley

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy praised Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Friday following her comments about Israel’s retaliation against Hamas.

“Every time Nikki Haley speaks I become more and more impressed with her,” Portnoy tweeted. “I am a huge fan of hers and she is 100% dead on here.”

Portnoy was applauding comments Haley made about Israel on Fox News.

“We’ve seen the images and as horrific as they are, and as heartbreaking as all of this is, we are saying right now ‘eliminate Hamas,’” the former South Carolina Governor told Fox’s Sean Hannity. “I can tell you because it happened all the time at the U.N. When they start that ground game, when Israel starts to move in to eliminate Hamas further, you’re gonna have all these other countries, and you’re gonna have Americans say ‘You need to show restraint. You need to be able to pull back.’ No. They need to eliminate Hamas.”

“We are supporting Israel now because they’ve been hit. But the more important part is we have to support them when they hit back as well. Don’t tell them to stop. They saw too much death. They saw too much destruction and Hamas will do it again,” she said. (RELATED: Justin Bieber Posts ‘Praying For Israel’ Over A Picture Of Gaza)

Portnoy, who has previously said he isn’t really political, praised Haley days after he penned an op-ed claiming, “One thing I will say is that I’ve been shocked by the amount of people I’ve seen seemingly trying to do mental jumping jacks to justify these attacks.”