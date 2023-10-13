EXCLUSIVE: Trump Pledges To End Biden’s EV Mandate To Help Consumers, Calls On UAW To Ditch Democrats

Former President Donald Trump has promised to repeal the Biden administration’s regulations to promote the introduction of electric vehicles (EVs) in the U.S. economy and called on the United Auto Workers (UAW) union to back him, according to a video provided exclusively to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Trump, the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, has previously criticized President Joe Biden for his administration’s regulation requiring future heavy vehicles to meet higher emissions standards, and subsidies for newly purchased electric vehicles enacted under the Inflation Reduction Act. In his video, Trump vowed to repeal the pro-EV measures, calling them “insane.” (RELATED: Biden’s Plan To Force Americans Into EVs Is Under Fire From All Sides)

“Biden’s electric vehicle mandate and his insane fuel economy standards, and there’s no economy to it, are forcing companies to drastically raise prices and even eliminate their affordable gas-powered models altogether, which people want,” Trump said.

“I will repeal Joe Biden’s electric vehicle mandate, and I will do everything in my power to achieve a drastic reduction in the cost of a new car,” Trump said, adding that “prices have spiraled out of control” under “Crooked Joe.”

Trump also called on the UAW to support him in the 2024 presidential election. “We’re going to bring back auto manufacturing to the United States of America. Tell your union head, Shawn Fain, tell him not to endorse the Democrats,” Trump said in the video to UAW members, who have been on strike since Sept. 15 over a contractual dispute with large automobile manufacturers.

“The communists want a world where you are dependent on public transportation, which they control, while the rich and powerful cruise around in luxury electric vehicles or other types of cars that are very expensive, they don’t care, looking down on the people, looking down on hard workers, and looking down on the people who really built our country,” Trump said.

“I’m going to make you rich, I’m going to give you a job. We’re going to make a lot of money and a lot of cars,” he concluded. “If you want a new car that you can afford, you have to vote for Trump. If you want jobs making new cars, you have to vote for Trump.”

The UAW did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

