REPORT: Mom Sues Warner Bros. After ‘Harry Potter’ Wand Allegedly Impales Her Toddler

Film production company Warner Bros. is reportedly facing a lawsuit over a child’s injury allegedly caused by a “Harry Potter” replica wand.

The suit was filed by Jessica Perry, who purchased a “Harry Potter” wand designed as a light-up pen for her children, TMZ reported Thursday. The wand allegedly led her child to sustain a severe eye injury. Perry is seeking substantial compensation for the harm allegedly inflicted on her child and insists Warner Bros. should be held accountable, according to the outlet.

Perry’s older son was mimicking the enchanting characters from the movie series by waving the wand around during playtime, Perry says in the court docs, according to TMZ. The metal writing portion of the pen allegedly unexpectedly shot out from the wand and impaled her three-year-old in the eye. (RELATED: Hogwarts Legacy Breaks Sales Record For Warner Bros. Games Despite JK Rowling Backlash)

Warner Bros. Sued Over ‘Harry Potter’ Wand, Allegedly Impaled Toddler’s Eye | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/xgvwmUuDGT — TMZ (@TMZ) October 12, 2023

Perry’s younger son’s eyeball allegedly ruptured and put his vision in danger. Multiple eye surgeries were necessitated and her son was left with long-term implications and a lifetime of precautions to safeguard his retina, according to the docs cited by TMZ. Perry is alleging the wand was defective and maintains Warner Bros. should have been aware of potential risks associated with the product, since she purportedly discovered online reviews describing similar incidents.

Perry said her son had to endure painful eye drops and wear an eye patch due to the incident, TMZ reported. She believes her child’s life has been permanently altered since he must now allegedly refrain from participating or engaging in sports or rough play. She is seeking a total of $8 million in compensatory damages along with additional punitive damages, according to TMZ.

Warner Bros. is yet to comment on the reported lawsuit.