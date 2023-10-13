‘I Can’t Feel My Legs!’: Livestreamed Video Captures Horrific Moment When Artillery Shell Hits Journalists

A Reuters journalist was struck by an artillery shell and killed near the Israel-Lebanon border Friday during a livestream, the outlet confirmed.

Journalist Issam Abdallah and his crew were struck by what is currently believed to have been an Israeli artillery strike. The news agency confirmed the death of the journalist, as well as two other journalists who were injured as a result of the shelling, according to Business Insider. It remains unclear whether the artillery strike was from the Israeli military.

After the artillery strike, journalists and other individuals can be heard yelling in the background. One person can be heard saying, “I can’t feel my legs! I can’t feel my legs! I can’t feel my legs!”

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

GRAPHIC ⚠️ Someone just hit the Reuters journalists live-streaming from the northern border. https://t.co/FOnoWmQTsh pic.twitter.com/F4TAARfsTN — Benjamin Pittet (@COUPSURE) October 13, 2023

Reuters is actively investigating the incident and working alongside local authorities. There is speculation that the artillery shell came from the Israeli side, but it has not been confirmed by Reuters. (RELATED: Pro-Palestinian Org Kicks Jewish Reporter Out Of ‘Interfaith’ Event, Threatens To Call Police)

“We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed. Issam was part of a Reuters crew in southern Lebanon who was providing a live signal. Our thoughts are with their families at this terrible time,” Reuters said in a statement.

Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah was killed while working in southern Lebanon on Friday, @Reuters said in a statement https://t.co/WX25aBPZ7J pic.twitter.com/fgkV270pCq — Reuters (@Reuters) October 13, 2023

At least 10 other journalists have been killed in the Israel-Gaza region, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.