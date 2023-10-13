Supreme Court Issues Another Temporary Pause On Injunction Against Biden Admin Censorship Efforts

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Friday issued another stay of an injunction blocking the Biden administration from encouraging social media companies to censor speech.

Alito’s administrative stay blocks the injunction originally issued by District of Louisiana Judge Terry A. Doughty until Oct. 20, giving the justices more time to consider the Biden administration’s request for a longer stay on the injunction and to take up the case. Alito has issued short stays against the injunction twice, with the last one expiring Sept. 27.

After the Biden administration first asked the Supreme Court to pause the injunction, the Fifth Circuit again stepped in, signaling that it would rehear the case. The Fifth Circuit withdrew its initial decision Oct. 3 and issued a new one finding the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) also violated the First Amendment, along with those initially included such as the White House, the Surgeon General, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the FBI. (RELATED: Federal Court Expands Injunction Against Biden Admin Censorship Efforts)

Justice Samuel Alito issued another stay pausing the injunction blocking the Biden admin from encouraging social media companies to censor speech. This one expires Oct. 20, so SCOTUS can decide whether to extend the injunction and take the case. pic.twitter.com/oi1npeaX4l — Katelynn Richardson (@katesrichardson) October 13, 2023

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar told the Supreme Court Oct. 5 that the Fifth Circuit’s new decision “only further illustrates” its legal errors.

“At a minimum, the Court should stay the injunction insofar as it extends beyond actions specifically targeting content posted by individual respondents,” she wrote. “And if the Court wishes to further expedite proceedings, it should construe the application as a petition for a writ of certiorari and grant both a stay and the petition.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.